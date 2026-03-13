Bridging Healthcare Gaps with Floating Clinics in Assam

P&G Health has announced that its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative now benefits over 20,000 people in underserved communities across 18 peninsular villages and 10 islands along Assam's Brahmaputra River. The SEHAT program, with its boat clinic initiative, aims to provide consistent maternal, child, and preventive healthcare to these isolated areas.

Access to primary healthcare is exceptionally difficult in these regions due to the frequent changes in the river's course and the area's unique terrain, explained P&G Health MD Milind Thatte. The SEHAT initiative continues to collaborate with NGO partners to bridge this gap, ensuring these communities receive sustained health services.

Alongside offering healthcare, the program is also enhancing immunization uptake through strategic collaboration with local Primary Health Centres (PHCs). This comprehensive approach ensures improved health outcomes for the local population, P&G Health stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)