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Gujarat's Battle Against Malnutrition: A Deep Dive into Child Health Initiatives

The Gujarat government reports over 2 lakh malnourished children in 20 districts, taking measures to improve child health. The tribal districts show highest figures, with Panchmahal leading. Kheda and Chhotaudepur witness an increase, while overall, 1.59 lakh children improved. Schemes like Take Home Ration combat malnutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:51 IST
Gujarat's Battle Against Malnutrition: A Deep Dive into Child Health Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disclosure, the Gujarat government revealed that over 2 lakh children across 20 districts are struggling with malnutrition. Efforts are underway to address this pressing issue, the assembly was informed.

Women and Child Development Minister Manisha Vakil highlighted that 1.69 lakh children are underweight, with 36,805 classified as severely underweight. Districts like Panchmahal, Banaskantha, and Kheda report the highest malnutrition rates, showcasing a significant regional health challenge.

The government is countering this crisis with initiatives like fortified food in Anganwadis and nutritional schemes for mothers and children. Programs such as Take Home Ration are pivotal in the battle against malnutrition, which has seen a reduction of 1.59 lakh affected children in a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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