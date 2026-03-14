Gujarat's Battle Against Malnutrition: A Deep Dive into Child Health Initiatives

In a significant disclosure, the Gujarat government revealed that over 2 lakh children across 20 districts are struggling with malnutrition. Efforts are underway to address this pressing issue, the assembly was informed.

Women and Child Development Minister Manisha Vakil highlighted that 1.69 lakh children are underweight, with 36,805 classified as severely underweight. Districts like Panchmahal, Banaskantha, and Kheda report the highest malnutrition rates, showcasing a significant regional health challenge.

The government is countering this crisis with initiatives like fortified food in Anganwadis and nutritional schemes for mothers and children. Programs such as Take Home Ration are pivotal in the battle against malnutrition, which has seen a reduction of 1.59 lakh affected children in a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)