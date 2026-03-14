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Life-Saving Discovery: Rare Blood Subgroup Identified in Pregnant Woman

Doctors at AIIMS Gorakhpur found an extraordinarily rare 'A' blood subgroup in a pregnant woman, necessitating advanced testing due to its weaker antigen expression. This discovery has significant implications for transfusion safety and highlights the institute's commitment to advanced diagnostic services noted by its recent identification of the 'Bombay' blood group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:36 IST
Life-Saving Discovery: Rare Blood Subgroup Identified in Pregnant Woman
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at AIIMS Gorakhpur have made a remarkable medical discovery by identifying a rare 'A' blood subgroup in a pregnant woman. This case emerged after the woman was referred to the institute due to discrepancies found during standard tests.

This finding, led by the Department of Transfusion Medicine, required advanced serological testing as the subgroup shows weaker antigen expression, often leading to erroneous routine blood grouping results. The A3 subgroup is particularly rare, with prevalence figures suggesting occurrence in just about one in 33,000 in certain regional populations.

The presence of anti-A1 antibodies at low temperatures impacts transfusion protocols, restricting the use of A-group red blood cells and recommending O-group alternatives instead. AIIMS Gorakhpur is reinforcing its role as a leader in diagnostic and transfusion services, recently identifying another rare type, the 'Bombay' blood group.

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