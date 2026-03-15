Shah Accuses Congress: Assam's Healthcare Revival Under BJP Lens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at an event in Assam, alleged that the Congress misused Rs 150 crore per annum from the state's healthcare budget during their 15-year rule. Shah, who inaugurated healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore, praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for upgrading Assam's medical facilities to be on par with those in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah remarked on Gandhi's recent protest at the AI summit in New Delhi and his 'chai-pakora' moment on Parliament's stairs, questioning the appropriateness of such actions. Shah emphasized the BJP's dedication to affordable healthcare for all, contrasting it with Congress's alleged focus on personal financial gains.

Amit Shah inaugurated the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital and two cancer centers in Golaghat and Tinsukia, each costing Rs 135 crore. He also laid the foundation for super-speciality hospitals at Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta Medical Colleges. Shah's visit marks his fourth trip to the state in four months, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to Assam's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)