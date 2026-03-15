Revolutionizing Cancer Care: AB-PMJAY's Role in Health Equity

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has become a crucial support system for cancer patients in India, extending financial aid that significantly broadens access to care. A recent study, led by experts, highlights both the strengths and the funding discrepancies in the program, essential for cancer treatment affordability.

Since its inception in 2018, AB-PMJAY has facilitated over 68 lakh cancer treatments, especially benefiting marginalized communities, according to government data. Though applauded for its reach, there are calls to bridge the gap between annual financial allocations and actual requirements. Scholars stress reforming the program for smarter funding strategies and faster cancer diagnostics and treatments.

Proposed policy amendments include a 'revolving ceiling' of Rs 25 lakh per family over five years, replacing the current Rs 5 lakh annual cap. Additionally, the study recommends increased integration of diagnostics in the scheme to further cut costs and save lives, aiming to align India's approach with international benchmarks.