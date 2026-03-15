Jair Bolsonaro's Ongoing Health Battle: Bolsonaro Remains in ICU Amid Bronchopneumonia Treatment

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in intensive care as he battles bronchopneumonia, according to a medical release on Sunday. Recent blood tests have shown increased inflammatory markers, leading doctors to expand his antibiotic regimen for more effective treatment.

The DF Star Hospital in Brasilia reported no expected discharge date for the 70-year-old, though his kidney function has shown improvement since deteriorating the day before. This presents a mixed prognosis as doctors closely monitor his response to treatment.

Bolsonaro was admitted on Friday following bronchoaspiration, which resulted in the onset of bronchopneumonia. This lung infection, aggravated by airway involvement, can lead to significant breathing difficulties, prolonging his hospital stay and treatment regimen.

(With inputs from agencies.)