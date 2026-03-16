Yogi Adityanath Warns Against the Perils of Smartphones for Youth

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised concerns over the detrimental impacts of smartphone usage among young people, likening its dangers to those posed by drugs.

Speaking at a religious event in Jalore, Adityanath emphasized the importance of guiding children away from excessive screen time, which, he warns, can lead to issues such as impaired eyesight and depression. He urged parents to promote studies, yoga, and physical exercise instead.

The chief minister highlighted the potential mental health hazards, including depression and increased suicidal tendencies, that smartphones pose with prolonged use. He advised limited smartphone use and encouraged young people to invest more time in self-development and family interactions.