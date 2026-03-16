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Tragic Hospital Fire in Odisha Claims Lives: Judicial Probe Launched

A devastating fire at SCB Medical College in Odisha claimed ten lives and injured several others. Originating from a probable short circuit, the tragedy has prompted condolences from national leaders and led to judicial and internal investigations. Rescue efforts by hospital staff and officials helped minimize further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:24 IST
Tragic Hospital Fire in Odisha Claims Lives: Judicial Probe Launched
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A disastrous fire incident at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, Odisha, resulted in the death of ten patients and injured several others. According to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the blaze likely originated from a short circuit in the hospital's ICU.

Prompt action by fire personnel, along with the bravery of hospital staff and patient attendants, managed to contain the disaster somewhat, but the tragedy still unfolded with heavy casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced compensation for victims' families.

The state government has initiated a judicial inquiry, alongside an internal investigation by the Fire Service department. Emergency measures and improvements in safety protocols are being prioritized to prevent future mishaps, with significant budget provisions allocated for equipment upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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