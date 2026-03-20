Pharmaceutical Domain Faces Challenges Amid Patent Expirations and Policy Shifts

The pharmaceutical industry is currently at a crossroads as the sector grapples with patent expirations, regulatory transformations, and pricing policies. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is scrutinizing potential anticompetitive behaviors as blockbuster drugs face the end of their patent lifetimes. With a focus on protecting consumers from price exploitation, the FTC is closely observing these market shifts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advocating for modernized drug testing methodologies, aiming to reduce reliance on animal trials. The introduction of innovative approaches like computer simulations signifies a crucial transition for the drug development process, potentially accelerating the approval of safe and effective treatments.

In parallel, international pricing strategies are under the microscope, with former President Trump's policies challenging the status quo. These shifts are further compounded by fierce competition in the obesity drug market, where pharmaceutical giants vie for dominance with next-generation treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)