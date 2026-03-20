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Buckwheat Flour Debacle: Massive Food Poisoning Outbreak Strikes Uttar Pradesh

Over 85 individuals fell ill across several districts in Uttar Pradesh after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri. The afflicted, including an additional district magistrate, reported symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. Authorities are probing various sources of the flour, aiming for stricter food safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:14 IST
Buckwheat Flour Debacle: Massive Food Poisoning Outbreak Strikes Uttar Pradesh
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A food poisoning outbreak linked to buckwheat flour has left over 85 people ill in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed on Friday. Among the affected is an additional district magistrate, highlighting the widespread impact of this health crisis.

In districts like Baghpat, Bijnor, and Bulandshahr, individuals consumed the flour during the Navratri fasting period and developed symptoms ranging from vomiting to diarrhea. All patients have received medical attention, with their health reportedly improving.

Authorities, including the Food Safety Department, have launched a thorough investigation to trace the flour's origins and prevent future incidents. Officials have urged the public to purchase only reliable, pre-packaged food products as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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