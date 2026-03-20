Tragic Home Birth Sparks Investigation

Chavakkad police have initiated an investigation into the death of a 37-year-old woman, Muhseena, who succumbed to complications believed to be due to insufficient medical attention post-home birth.

The situation has drawn attention after allegations surfaced that Muhseena was coerced by her husband, Ibrahim, to give birth at home without adequate medical support.

Authorities confirm a probe into the circumstances surrounding Muhseena's death, which occurred at Thrissur Medical College due to sepsis and organ failure. Her husband's potential role in denying her proper medical care is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)