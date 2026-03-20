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Buckwheat Flour Scare: 85 People Fall Ill Across UP During Navratri Festival

In Uttar Pradesh, 85 individuals, including an additional district magistrate, experienced food poisoning after consuming buckwheat flour, commonly used during fasting. Affected individuals are showing signs of recovery. Authorities are investigating possible adulteration sources, with samples collected for testing and stricter food safety measures initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:16 IST
Buckwheat Flour Scare: 85 People Fall Ill Across UP During Navratri Festival
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A significant health scare emerged in Uttar Pradesh as 85 people, including an additional district magistrate, fell ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri, officials reported on Friday. Buckwheat flour, typically a staple during fasting rituals, is now under scrutiny for potential adulteration.

Individuals from various districts, including Baghpat, Bijnor, Bareilly, and Bulandshahr, reported symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. They were promptly hospitalized, with health officials affirming that patients are recovering steadily. All the affected reported buying buckwheat flour from different shops, not a specific source, sparking a comprehensive investigation.

The state's food safety departments have launched a probe, collecting samples from multiple vendors to trace the flour source. The official response, led by Deputy Commissioner of the Food Safety Department D P Singh, emphasizes zero tolerance for adulterated products. Efforts to ensure pre-packaged and reliable food product consumption are being strongly promoted among the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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