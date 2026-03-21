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Cattle Crisis Sparks Outrage in Siberia Amid Disease Outbreak

A severe outbreak of cattle diseases in Siberia, Russia, has led to extensive culling, sparking protests and raising concerns about agricultural trade. Authorities blame pasteurellosis and rabies, while some suggest foot-and-mouth disease. The incident questions vaccine adequacy and highlights the potential impact on Russia's global cattle trade commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:17 IST
Cattle Crisis Sparks Outrage in Siberia Amid Disease Outbreak
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Russian authorities reported on Friday that 'other diseases' are complicating a cattle disease outbreak in Siberia, leading to mass culling. The outbreak has been primarily attributed to pasteurellosis and rabies, causing rare protests in Russia and calls for government accountability in handling agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's report hints at an unconfirmed outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, highlighting vaccine effectiveness concerns and potential impacts on Russia's agricultural exports. Despite these claims, Russian agriculture officials maintain the situation is under control, with no confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease as recognized by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

In the Novosibirsk region, emergency measures are in place, while the Russian agriculture agency stresses the continued vaccination efforts. Protests continue amidst animal culling, with activists like Svetlana Panina voicing dissent over the outbreak management. Laboratory tests show that pasteurellosis may have mutated, warranting stringent containment actions.

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