Tragic Toll: Milk Adulteration Crisis in East Godavari

The suspected milk adulteration case in East Godavari district has tragically claimed 16 lives, with three individuals still receiving hospital treatment, according to officials on Sunday. The incident, emerging in mid-February, involved adulterated milk causing significant health issues such as vomiting, abdominal pain and kidney complications.

Authorities launched an investigation after reports of kidney failure symptoms from Lalacheruvu, linked to contaminated milk containing ethylene glycol. Suspicions focused on a dairy unit in Narasapuram village, supplying affected families, which has since halted operations. Rapid response efforts and emergency medical camps were deployed in the area.

In-depth surveillance and sampling were conducted, involving house-to-house visits and laboratory analyses. Police have detained a suspect, while comprehensive investigations by health and food safety departments continue, ensuring ongoing patient care with specialist oversight. The situation remains under stringent control pending further findings.