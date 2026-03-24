WHO Launches Digital Health Wallet Initiative in ASEAN to Replace Paper Records

In a major push toward digital transformation in healthcare, the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research and the Temasek Foundation, has launched a three-year initiative to help ASEAN countries transition from paper-based health records to secure, interoperable Digital Health Wallets (DHWs).

The programme targets improved continuity of care, enhanced data security, and portable access to personal health records, particularly for populations that frequently move across borders.

From Paper to Portable: A Post-Pandemic Shift

The initiative builds on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed critical gaps in health documentation systems worldwide.

Traditional paper-based records—such as vaccination “Yellow Cards” and child health booklets—often:

Lack portability across borders

Are vulnerable to loss or damage

Can be forged or difficult to verify

Digital Health Wallets aim to replace these limitations by providing individuals with secure, verifiable, and portable health records accessible anytime, anywhere.

“The pandemic showed how essential it is for health records to be trusted and able to travel with people,” said Kee Kirk Chuen, Head of Health & Well-being at the Temasek Foundation.

Secure, Verified, and Interoperable Systems

At the core of the initiative is the use of cryptographic verification technology through WHO’s Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN), ensuring that records are:

Authentic and tamper-proof

Securely stored and shared

Interoperable across health systems and borders

The rollout will begin with digital vaccination certificates, including International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, before expanding to:

Routine immunisation records

Maternal and child health data

Comprehensive personal health summaries

Aligning with Global Health Regulations

The programme supports implementation of the updated International Health Regulations (IHR 2025), which call for globally recognized digital health certificates to improve international health security and mobility.

By aligning national systems with global standards, the initiative aims to streamline health verification for travellers while strengthening domestic healthcare delivery.

Building Stronger, People-Centred Health Systems

WHO officials emphasise that the initiative is not just a technological upgrade but a systemic reform.

“Digital health wallets are a commitment to building trusted, people-centred health systems,” said Dr Alain Labrique, Director of WHO’s Data, Digital Health, Analytics and AI Department.

The programme is designed to:

Strengthen national digital health infrastructure

Improve equity in access to health services

Enhance resilience against future health crises

Technical Backbone: Global Standards and Integration

A key feature of the initiative is the adoption of internationally recognized interoperability standards, including:

HL7 FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources)

International Patient Summary (IPS)

These frameworks ensure that health data can be shared safely and consistently across systems, providers, and countries.

Participating nations will receive support to:

Assess digital readiness

Develop implementation roadmaps

Integrate DHWs into existing health information systems

Pilot Projects to Drive Regional Learning

The initiative will be piloted across multiple ASEAN Member States, generating real-world insights into:

Service delivery improvements

Use cases for mothers, children, and travellers

Policy and operational challenges

Each country will also conduct policy and implementation research, contributing to a shared regional knowledge base.

“Digital solutions only succeed when adapted to local realities,” said Dr Kumanan Rasanathan of the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research.

Towards a Scalable Global Model

By the end of the programme, WHO and its partners aim to:

Develop a replicable model for Digital Health Wallet implementation

Publish global guidance for other countries

Strengthen regional and global health system resilience

If successful, the initiative could serve as a blueprint for digital health transformation worldwide, particularly in regions with fragmented or paper-based systems.

A Step Toward the Future of Healthcare

As healthcare systems increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the ASEAN Digital Health Wallet initiative represents a significant step toward integrated, patient-centred, and globally connected care.

By combining technology, policy, and capacity-building, the programme seeks to ensure that health information is not just digitised—but secure, accessible, and actionable for all.