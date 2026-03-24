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Tragedy as Quack's Injection Proves Fatal in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old man named Vinod Singh died after receiving incorrect injections from a quack in Jharkhand, India. The incident led to a manhunt for the quack, who fled the scene after Singh's condition deteriorated. Singh died after being taken to Bihar for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:53 IST
Tragedy as Quack's Injection Proves Fatal in Jharkhand
man
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, a tragic medical mishap resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man due to alleged malpractice by a quack, police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, Vinod Singh, was seeking medical advice for minor pain when he was administered allegedly wrong injections, leading to his deteriorating health. The incident occurred in Jori on Monday evening.

Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect, who managed to flee, as the quack's clinic has been sealed. Despite being taken to Bihar for further medical assistance, Singh could not be saved and succumbed to the effects of the injections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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