Tragedy as Quack's Injection Proves Fatal in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, a tragic medical mishap resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man due to alleged malpractice by a quack, police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, Vinod Singh, was seeking medical advice for minor pain when he was administered allegedly wrong injections, leading to his deteriorating health. The incident occurred in Jori on Monday evening.

Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect, who managed to flee, as the quack's clinic has been sealed. Despite being taken to Bihar for further medical assistance, Singh could not be saved and succumbed to the effects of the injections.

(With inputs from agencies.)