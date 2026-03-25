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India's Healthcare: A Billion-Dollar Transformation Journey

India's healthcare sector is expected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030, facing challenges with its fragmented financing and high out-of-pocket spending. With significant investment needed, public-private partnerships and expanded insurance penetration are vital to improve coverage, reduce financial shocks, and establish India as a global healthcare leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST
India's Healthcare: A Billion-Dollar Transformation Journey
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India's healthcare sector is poised for exponential growth, projected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030. However, a new report highlights significant challenges, notably its fragmented financing structure and prevalent out-of-pocket spending. The study, conducted by Praxis Global Alliance with Nathealth, underscores the urgent need for reform in India's health financing.

The report sheds light on a crucial discrepancy: while India carries 20% of the global disease burden, it contributes merely 1% to global health spending. Ameera Shah, Nathealth President, emphasized the imperative of public-private partnerships to revolutionize Indian healthcare, stressing the government's crucial role in rural healthcare delivery.

Despite 60% insurance coverage for Indians, only 20% have private insurance, leaving millions vulnerable. Experts advocate for expanding insurance penetration and leveraging digital health to mitigate financial shocks. Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals pointed out India's potential as a global healthcare leader, driven by skilled doctors and cost-effective healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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