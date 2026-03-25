India's Healthcare: A Billion-Dollar Transformation Journey
India's healthcare sector is expected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030, facing challenges with its fragmented financing and high out-of-pocket spending. With significant investment needed, public-private partnerships and expanded insurance penetration are vital to improve coverage, reduce financial shocks, and establish India as a global healthcare leader.
- Country:
- India
India's healthcare sector is poised for exponential growth, projected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030. However, a new report highlights significant challenges, notably its fragmented financing structure and prevalent out-of-pocket spending. The study, conducted by Praxis Global Alliance with Nathealth, underscores the urgent need for reform in India's health financing.
The report sheds light on a crucial discrepancy: while India carries 20% of the global disease burden, it contributes merely 1% to global health spending. Ameera Shah, Nathealth President, emphasized the imperative of public-private partnerships to revolutionize Indian healthcare, stressing the government's crucial role in rural healthcare delivery.
Despite 60% insurance coverage for Indians, only 20% have private insurance, leaving millions vulnerable. Experts advocate for expanding insurance penetration and leveraging digital health to mitigate financial shocks. Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals pointed out India's potential as a global healthcare leader, driven by skilled doctors and cost-effective healthcare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)