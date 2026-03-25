Swift Healthcare: Punjab's Lifeline for Young Lives

In a game-changing move for pediatric healthcare in Punjab, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is swiftly delivering crucial medical aid to newborns and young children. Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh highlighted the scheme's efficiency, which guarantees cashless health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh yearly per family without bureaucratic delays.

Recently, in Sri Muktsar Sahib, a one-year-old child suffering from pneumonia was treated at a private hospital using the scheme, relieving the family of upfront payments. The child's Sehat Card enabled immediate medical intervention, a situation mirrored in other regions such as Sangrur and Mansa.

Over 26 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued, ensuring accessible treatment across 900 hospitals with coverage of 2,300 medical packages. This initiative marks a significant step in bridging healthcare gaps for young families.

(With inputs from agencies.)