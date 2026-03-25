Left Menu

Swift Healthcare: Punjab's Lifeline for Young Lives

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides cashless health coverage for newborns and young children, ensuring immediate treatment without financial hurdles. With over 26 lakh Sehat Cards issued, the scheme facilitates care in government and private hospitals, covering a wide range of medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:13 IST
Swift Healthcare: Punjab's Lifeline for Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a game-changing move for pediatric healthcare in Punjab, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is swiftly delivering crucial medical aid to newborns and young children. Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh highlighted the scheme's efficiency, which guarantees cashless health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh yearly per family without bureaucratic delays.

Recently, in Sri Muktsar Sahib, a one-year-old child suffering from pneumonia was treated at a private hospital using the scheme, relieving the family of upfront payments. The child's Sehat Card enabled immediate medical intervention, a situation mirrored in other regions such as Sangrur and Mansa.

Over 26 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued, ensuring accessible treatment across 900 hospitals with coverage of 2,300 medical packages. This initiative marks a significant step in bridging healthcare gaps for young families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Democracy at Stake: Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy

Democracy at Stake: Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy

 India
2
Juvenile Fury: Attack in Jahangirpuri

Juvenile Fury: Attack in Jahangirpuri

 India
3
Impact Sub Rule Stirs Controversy Ahead of IPL 2026

Impact Sub Rule Stirs Controversy Ahead of IPL 2026

 Global
4
Anna University in Turmoil: Allegations of Misconduct Surface

Anna University in Turmoil: Allegations of Misconduct Surface

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026