Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

In a significant move to bolster HIV diagnostic capabilities, the Haryana Health Department has greenlit a new viral load testing laboratory at Panchkula's Civil Hospital. This newly approved facility marks Haryana's second dedicated testing center, with the first in Rohtak.

The initiative, announced by Additional Chief Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, seeks to utilize existing Covid-19 testing assets at Civil Hospital, a strategy that promises cost efficiency and swift operational readiness, requiring an investment of Rs 1.65 crore annually.

Funded entirely by the National AIDS Control Organisation, the lab will offer up to 15,000 tests each year, substantially improving diagnostic access and response times for HIV-positive patients across Haryana, while offering a financial model that other states might emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)