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Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana's Health Department has sanctioned a new HIV viral load testing lab at Panchkula's Civil Hospital, leveraging existing COVID-19 testing infrastructure. This initiative, funded by the National AIDS Control Organisation and costing Rs 1.65 crore annually, aims to enhance HIV care by conducting 15,000 tests yearly at no cost to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:33 IST
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster HIV diagnostic capabilities, the Haryana Health Department has greenlit a new viral load testing laboratory at Panchkula's Civil Hospital. This newly approved facility marks Haryana's second dedicated testing center, with the first in Rohtak.

The initiative, announced by Additional Chief Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, seeks to utilize existing Covid-19 testing assets at Civil Hospital, a strategy that promises cost efficiency and swift operational readiness, requiring an investment of Rs 1.65 crore annually.

Funded entirely by the National AIDS Control Organisation, the lab will offer up to 15,000 tests each year, substantially improving diagnostic access and response times for HIV-positive patients across Haryana, while offering a financial model that other states might emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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