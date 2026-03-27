Supreme Court Fines Ex-Minister in Sri Lanka's Largest Health Scam Case

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has imposed a significant fine on former health minister Keheliya Rambukwella, holding him accountable for his involvement in a substantial health scam.

The court ruled that Rambukwella must pay 75 million Sri Lanka rupees for violating citizens' fundamental rights by facilitating the import of medicines via an unregistered company under an Indian credit line scheme in 2022.

Additionally, the ruling mandated that senior health officials each pay 50 million rupees, part of efforts to address the corruption scandal epitomized by the unauthorized importation of substandard human immunoglobulin.

(With inputs from agencies.)