WHO Condemns Deadly Attacks on Paramedics in Southern Lebanon
The World Health Organization reports that nine paramedics have been killed and seven wounded in attacks on healthcare facilities in southern Lebanon. These incidents have disrupted services with many hospitals and primary healthcare centers forced to close, heavily affecting the region's healthcare operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:18 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a tragic turn of events, where nine paramedics lost their lives and seven others were injured following a series of attacks on healthcare facilities in southern Lebanon.
The incidents, detailed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a social media post, targeted medical teams across five separate villages.
These recurrent strikes have severely impaired the local healthcare infrastructure, forcing the shutdown of four hospitals and 51 primary healthcare centers, with other facilities operating below capacity.