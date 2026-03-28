WHO Condemns Deadly Attacks on Paramedics in Southern Lebanon

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a tragic turn of events, where nine paramedics lost their lives and seven others were injured following a series of attacks on healthcare facilities in southern Lebanon.

The incidents, detailed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a social media post, targeted medical teams across five separate villages.

These recurrent strikes have severely impaired the local healthcare infrastructure, forcing the shutdown of four hospitals and 51 primary healthcare centers, with other facilities operating below capacity.