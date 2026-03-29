Unraveling the Rajouri Mystery: Toxic Exposure Linked to 17 Deaths
Over a year after 17 mysterious deaths in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, provisional findings link the fatalities to toxic pesticide compounds and high cadmium levels. Health Minister Sakeena Itoo revealed that toxic agents, not viral outbreaks, were responsible. Investigations continue to determine the exact circumstances behind the incidents.
- Country:
- India
More than a year has passed since 17 individuals died under unclear circumstances in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The government has now revealed provisional findings that suggest toxic pesticide exposure as a potential cause.
Health Minister Sakeena Itoo disclosed that a toxicological analysis conducted by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, and PGIMER, Chandigarh, found pesticide compounds and elevated cadmium levels in the victims, dismissing viral or bacterial outbreaks as the cause of death.
A Special Investigation Team from the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating the incident further, following symptoms like abdominal pain and breathlessness reported among related families. Measures including isolation wards and rapid response teams were promptly deployed in the affected region.
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