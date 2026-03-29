Unraveling the Rajouri Mystery: Toxic Exposure Linked to 17 Deaths

More than a year has passed since 17 individuals died under unclear circumstances in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The government has now revealed provisional findings that suggest toxic pesticide exposure as a potential cause.

Health Minister Sakeena Itoo disclosed that a toxicological analysis conducted by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, and PGIMER, Chandigarh, found pesticide compounds and elevated cadmium levels in the victims, dismissing viral or bacterial outbreaks as the cause of death.

A Special Investigation Team from the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating the incident further, following symptoms like abdominal pain and breathlessness reported among related families. Measures including isolation wards and rapid response teams were promptly deployed in the affected region.