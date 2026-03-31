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Starmer Urges Halt on Doctors' Strike Over Pay Deal Dispute

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged the union for resident doctors in England to reconsider a proposed pay deal within 48 hours, warning that planned strikes would harm both doctors and patients. Starmer criticized the British Medical Association for refusing to vote on the offer which included a pay rise and training benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:02 IST
Starmer Urges Halt on Doctors' Strike Over Pay Deal Dispute
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appealed to England's resident doctors' union to reconsider a proposed pay deal, cautioning the association that impending strikes could negatively impact both healthcare professionals and patients. Starmer, writing in The Times, labeled the British Medical Association's decision to reject the offer without member consultation as 'reckless,' highlighting planned strikes in April.

The strikes, scheduled from April 7 to April 13, follow the BMA's rejection of the government's proposal, which the union claims does not address ongoing pay erosion and staffing issues in the NHS. Starmer maintains that the plan would provide an above-inflation pay increase for this year and substantial pay progression reforms, totaling around 35% increases over three years.

Additionally, the agreement proposed reimbursement of expensive mandatory exams and the creation of 4,500 specialty training posts. Starmer urged that rejecting the vote forfeits these benefits. However, BMA representative Jack Fletcher argues that the proposed rises are insufficient, calling for renewed negotiations to avoid the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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