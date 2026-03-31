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Whole Grain Crisis: India's Nutritional Challenge

A white paper reveals Indians consume just 10% of the recommended whole grain intake, leading to increased non-communicable diseases. Despite having 20 millet varieties, reliance on refined grains is depleting essential nutrients. The report calls for policy changes and public awareness to improve health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:55 IST
Whole Grain Crisis: India's Nutritional Challenge
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  • India

A recent white paper unveils a significant dietary concern in India: the low consumption of whole grains, just 10% of the recommended intake, which is contributing to a surge in non-communicable diseases.

India, with over 20 varieties of millet available, has the agricultural potential to address this nutritional gap. However, the report highlights a lack of policy direction and public awareness as major hurdles.

As dietary habits lean towards refined grains, essential vitamins and minerals are lost, exacerbating health issues such as obesity and diabetes. Officials recommend a holistic approach, including policy changes, nutritional education, and fortified grains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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