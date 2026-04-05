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Pioneering Homoeopathy: A Sustainable Solution for Menstrual Health

Roughly 80% of adolescent girls in India suffer daily disruptions due to menstrual issues, prompting a shift towards homoeopathy for long-term management. As World Homoeopathy Day highlights these concerns, experts advocate integrative healthcare solutions to address menstrual health, emphasizing homoeopathy's role in sustainable and individualized care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:41 IST
Pioneering Homoeopathy: A Sustainable Solution for Menstrual Health
  • Country:
  • India

In India, nearly 80% of adolescent girls experience daily disruptions due to menstrual problems, according to findings from the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH). This highlights a significant public health issue, especially as World Homoeopathy Day approaches, underlining homoeopathy's potential to offer sustainable solutions for menstrual health.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized that menstrual health is crucial to women's well-being and dignity. He advocates for preventive and holistic healthcare, pointing to homoeopathy as a safe, cost-effective, and sustainable approach for managing long-term menstrual issues.

The CCRH is expanding its research and outreach initiatives, already engaging over 10,000 adolescent girls across 24 states. It aims to further address menstrual health challenges through awareness, hygiene promotion, and homoeopathic treatments, particularly focusing on underlying endocrine imbalances and chronic disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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