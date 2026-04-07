Telangana Takes Bold Steps Against Cancer with Registry Launch
The Telangana Health Minister declared cancer as a notifiable disease, establishing a cancer registry to improve care and data accuracy. With about 55,000 to 60,000 new cases annually, initiatives include Day Care Cancer Centres, Regional Cancer Centres, and AI-based disease detection, in collaboration with AstraZeneca.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance cancer care, Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha announced on Tuesday that cancer is now a notifiable disease, launching a dedicated cancer registry.
The registry aims to provide accurate data, addressing the enormous challenge posed by an annual 55,000 to 60,000 new cancer cases in the state. It will support the development of effective plans to combat cancer spread. The government has also expanded healthcare by establishing Day Care Cancer Centres in district headquarter towns and conducting health checks for 46 lakh women in self-help groups.
Further efforts include setting up Regional Cancer Centres and utilizing AI for early disease detection. Collaborating with AstraZeneca, the health department will use artificial intelligence to conduct lung cancer screenings across 20 government hospitals.
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