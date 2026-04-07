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Biocon Expands Biosimilar Portfolio with Bosaya and Aukelso in the US

Biocon Ltd has launched biosimilars Bosaya and Aukelso in the US, targeting serious bone conditions. Approved by the FDA for interchangeable use, these products are available nationwide, reflecting Biocon's strategic expansion in oncology and immunology, thereby enhancing affordable treatment options for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:27 IST
Biocon Expands Biosimilar Portfolio with Bosaya and Aukelso in the US
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  • India

Biocon Ltd has announced the launch of two biosimilars, Bosaya and Aukelso, in the United States. These medications, designed to treat serious bone conditions, are now available by prescription across the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted interchangeability status to both products in September 2025, enabling substitution at the pharmacy level in compliance with state regulations.

Biocon CEO & MD Shreehas Tambe described this launch as a critical step in broadening their biosimilars portfolio, further reinforcing the company's leadership in oncology and immunology. This move also ensures that patients have access to cost-effective treatment options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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