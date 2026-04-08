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Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Dapagliflozin

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received final USFDA approval for its generic dapagliflozin tablets, used to manage blood sugar in type 2 diabetes patients. The approval covers 5 mg and 10 mg strengths, granting Zydus a 180-day marketing exclusivity. The US market valued dapagliflozin at USD 10.2 billion annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:11 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Dapagliflozin
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  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic dapagliflozin tablets. Aimed at controlling blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, the approval includes tablets in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg.

This regulatory green light grants Zydus a 180-day shared marketing exclusivity, marking a significant market entry for the company in the generic drug segment. The dapagliflozin tablets will be produced at Zydus's formulation facility at SEZ in Ahmedabad.

Dapagliflozin, an adjunctive therapy to diet and exercise for glycaemic control, reflects substantial market potential with annual US sales hitting USD 10.2 billion, as per IQVIA MAT February 2026 data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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