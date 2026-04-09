US FDA Approves At-Home Cervical Cancer Kit Amid Global Health Shakeups

In a significant move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Waters' new at-home cervical cancer screening kit, which promises to enhance early detection and reduce mortality rates. Investors have welcomed the announcement, with shares seeing a notable rise.

Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical giant Granules India is tightening its manufacturing oversight and initiating digital documentation after the FDA highlighted record-keeping and contamination control concerns at its primary plant. With much of its revenue stemming from the U.S., these steps aim to maintain trust and regulatory compliance.

Amidst these updates, Bayer remains confident in its 2026 forecasts despite new U.S. tariffs, and AbbVie has initiated legal action for clearer guidance on a federal drug discount program. These narratives reflect the dynamic and complex nature of the pharmaceutical industry today.

(With inputs from agencies.)