Haryana IMA Urges Action on Ayushman Bharat Payment Delays
The Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association has urged the state government to clear pending dues for private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Hospitals face financial strain due to delayed payments, with some dating back to September 2025. The IMA warns services might halt post-April 20.
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The Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the state government to address the issue of pending payments to private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. As of now, dues amount to approximately Rs 400 crore, causing significant financial pressure on these institutions.
IMA Haryana President Dr. Sunila Soni highlighted the prolonged payment delays, with some dues pending even from September 2025. According to Dr. Soni, despite addressing all queries, the payments remain unsettled, which contradicts the expected 15-day processing period post-filing.
The IMA is concerned that if no urgent action is taken before April 20, the empanelled hospitals might be forced to stop providing services under the scheme. The association represents around 650 private hospitals, all of which have considered drastic measures, including submitting surrender letters to the IMA president.
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