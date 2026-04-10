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Yogi Adityanath Advocates Lifestyle Changes Over Smartphones in Health Strategy Shift

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the negative health impacts of excessive smartphone use and advocates for a shift from a treatment-centric to a prevention-focused medical model. Speaking at a conference, he highlights the rise in non-communicable diseases and urges public awareness and lifestyle changes to combat health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:56 IST
Yogi Adityanath Advocates Lifestyle Changes Over Smartphones in Health Strategy Shift
Lifestyle
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised concerns over the adverse health impacts of smartphones, urging a shift in the medical system from treatment-focused to prevention-oriented. Speaking at the Cardiological Society of India conference, Adityanath emphasized the growing issue of diseases due to changing lifestyles and excessive smartphone use.

He pointed to the rapid spread of diabetes as a significant challenge, stressing the need for public awareness and a disciplined lifestyle. Adityanath asserted that while government efforts have expanded health infrastructure, a dual approach that emphasizes prevention is crucial for future health security.

The Chief Minister highlighted initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiming to expand health security. Additionally, he mentioned efforts to strengthen health services by establishing ICUs and specialty hospitals, thus enhancing India's healthcare landscape.

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