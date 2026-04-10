India Amplifies Global Leadership in Homoeopathy on World Homoeopathy Day

In a recent address at the World Homoeopathy Day 2026, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav underscored India's burgeoning homoeopathy sector. He praised the robust network of institutions and research initiatives fortifying India as a leader in sustaining healthcare globally.

The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, commemorated Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. The celebration highlighted the practice's expanding role in inclusive healthcare, driven by evidence-based advancements and interdisciplinary cooperation.

Emphasizing government support, Ministry efforts aim at enhancing infrastructure, educational systems, and digital platforms, reinforcing public trust in homoeopathy. Key stakeholders emphasized the integration of ethical practices, patient-centric care, and strengthened standards to ensure quality healthcare delivery in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)