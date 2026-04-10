Outrage as Woman Delivers Baby on Road Outside Hospital in UP
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district delivered her baby on a road outside a government hospital after staff allegedly demanded a bribe and denied her admission. The incident has sparked protests, prompting an investigation by health authorities and widespread criticism of the state's healthcare system.
- Country:
- India
A woman was compelled to give birth on a road outside a government hospital in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, following a staff refusal of admission due to an alleged bribe demand. An inquiry has been launched after a video of the incident spurred public outrage.
The family accused hospital staff of demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe. When their demands were unmet, the woman's admission was denied, forcing her into labour on the road. The situation ignited protests from family members and locals, demanding accountability.
Responding to the incident, authorities have promised strict action. However, criticism rages over state healthcare, with political entities highlighting systemic failures despite government claims of quality services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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