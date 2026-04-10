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Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims One Life in Odisha's Jajpur District

A diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district led to one death and ten others falling ill. Health officials suspect contaminated water as the cause and have initiated measures to control the spread. Villagers are advised to remain cautious as medical teams conduct tests and disinfection work continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:10 IST
Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims One Life in Odisha's Jajpur District
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  • India

A tragic diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district of Odisha has claimed one life, with ten others falling ill in Baunsadola village. Officials have identified the deceased as 36-year-old Badal Mohanty. The outbreak, suspected to originate from contaminated water, was first noticed on Wednesday night.

Swift response from local authorities included admitting affected individuals to Dharmasala Community Health Centre. While four patients have been discharged, six are still receiving treatment. Chief District Medical Officer Dr. Bijay Kumar Mishra confirmed the ongoing recovery of patients and has advised villagers to drink warm water and consume fresh food.

To prevent further cases, health workers are distributing halogen tablets and medicines, and efforts to disinfect water sources are underway. Water and stool samples have been collected for laboratory analysis to determine the exact cause of the outbreak, as officials urge residents not to panic.

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