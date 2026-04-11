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Health Sector Shifts: Cancer Deals, Supplement Sales, and Drug Approvals

C4 Therapeutics, in collaboration with Roche, embarks on a billion-dollar cancer drug venture. Meanwhile, AG1 considers selling the company or a minority stake to strategize future growth. FDA scrutiny compels Granules India to enhance oversight, and genetic variations affect the response to GLP-1 obesity drugs. Estrogen patch shortages worry patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:28 IST
Health Sector Shifts: Cancer Deals, Supplement Sales, and Drug Approvals

C4 Therapeutics has announced a significant partnership with Roche for the development of cancer drugs, marking a $1 billion deal focused on degrader-antibody conjugates. The partnership underscores a robust collaboration aimed at undisclosed oncology targets under exclusive agreement terms.

Considering strategic growth, the powder supplement brand AG1, also known as Athletic Greens, is exploring a sale option involving the whole company or a minority stake. The potential deals could value AG1 at over $2 billion, with Goldman Sachs advising, amid rising interest from noted investors like Hugh Jackman, Lewis Hamilton, and Steve Aoki.

After receiving a warning from the U.S. FDA for manufacturing violations, Indian drugmaker Granules India is set to tighten its manufacturing oversight and digitize documentation processes. The company's proactive measures aim to ensure compliance and maintain its standing in the global pharmaceutical market, especially in the active pharmaceutical ingredients sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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