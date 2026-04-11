The Future of Deep Brain Stimulation in India's Parkinson's Disease Management

Despite established clinical guidelines, many Parkinson's disease patients in India are referred too late for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), significantly reducing the treatment's effectiveness, according to AIIMS experts.

Dr. P Sarat Chandra, head of the Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, noted on World Parkinson's Day that DBS is a critical surgical therapy for patients poorly responding to medication like levodopa and those developing motor complications. However, misperceptions about DBS being a 'last resort' and late referrals when irreversible symptoms have set in diminish its benefits.

With India's ageing population, the prevalence of Parkinson's disease is expected to rise, stressing the need for timely interventions. While advanced imaging and surgical techniques are available, experts call for enhanced awareness and structured referral pathways to improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)