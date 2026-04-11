Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: Andhra Pradesh's Drone Delivery Breakthrough

Andhra Pradesh is set to transform rural healthcare with a new drone delivery initiative focused on enhancing access in remote tribal regions. The groundbreaking project targets the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, ensuring swift transport of diagnostics and medical supplies.

The state has teamed up with technology partner Redwing, backed by the US-based UPS Foundation, and the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) to achieve this objective. Already, the initiative has made significant strides, completing over 1,000 flights and delivering more than 25,000 medical items over a vast 40,000 km aerial route.

Smaller health centers now benefit from improved linkage to major facilities such as Paderu Medical College and Government General Hospital. The program aims to bolster last-mile delivery, ensuring critical healthcare services penetrate the district's hardest-to-reach areas.