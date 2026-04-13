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Tragedy at Laferriere Citadel: Deadly Stampede Results in 25 Deaths

Haitian authorities have revised the death toll of the deadly stampede at the Laferriere Citadel to 25, down from the initially reported 30. Emmanuel Pierre, head of the civil protection authority, confirmed the updated figure, reflecting the tragedy's severe impact on the popular tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 13-04-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 02:06 IST
Tragedy at Laferriere Citadel: Deadly Stampede Results in 25 Deaths
  • Country:
  • Haiti

On Sunday, Haitian authorities announced that the death toll from Saturday's tragic stampede at the Laferriere Citadel has been revised to 25, down from the earlier count of 30 fatalities.

Emmanuel Pierre, the national head of Haiti's civil protection authority, confirmed the updated number to Reuters, underscoring the tragic nature of the incident.

The Laferriere Citadel, a popular tourist site, has been shaken by this catastrophe, drawing attention to safety measures at such attractions.

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