Mastermind Nabbed: Inside the Illegal Kidney Racket
Rohit, the alleged leader of a kidney transplant racket, was arrested after evading capture for weeks. Disguised as a doctor, he conducted illegal transplants for money. His arrest increases the count of detained individuals to ten. The racket possibly involves a vast multi-state and international network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the investigation of an illegal kidney transplant racket, police apprehended Rohit, the alleged mastermind, in Kanpur. Rohit had been on the run for two weeks, posing as a doctor to evade arrest.
Authorities revealed that Rohit, while masquerading among medical professionals, conducted transplants for a payment of Rs 18 lakh each, dividing the earnings with the syndicate.
The probe indicates a potential multi-state or international network, with ongoing efforts to capture more accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)