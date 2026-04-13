Mastermind Nabbed: Inside the Illegal Kidney Racket

In a significant development in the investigation of an illegal kidney transplant racket, police apprehended Rohit, the alleged mastermind, in Kanpur. Rohit had been on the run for two weeks, posing as a doctor to evade arrest.

Authorities revealed that Rohit, while masquerading among medical professionals, conducted transplants for a payment of Rs 18 lakh each, dividing the earnings with the syndicate.

The probe indicates a potential multi-state or international network, with ongoing efforts to capture more accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)