Celebrating World Health Day 2026: Bridging Science and Policy for Universal Health Coverage
O.P. Jindal Global University marked World Health Day 2026 with a focus on 'Together for Health, Stand with Science.' The event highlighted the importance of science in advancing public health and equitable access. Panels discussed interdisciplinary research and initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for enhancing healthcare systems in India.
- Country:
- India
Sonepat witnessed a significant gathering at the O.P. Jindal Global University as it commemorated World Health Day 2026 with the theme 'Together for Health, Stand with Science.' Esteemed personalities and scholars highlighted science's pivotal role in elevating public health and ensuring health equity.
Dr. Vinod K. Paul of NITI Aayog, the event's Chief Guest, underscored the essential collaborative efforts needed for Universal Health Coverage in India. He lauded JSPH for its five-year contribution to interdisciplinary public health research, emphasizing the integrative role of science in policy development.
Panels explored the 'One Health Dialogue' and healthcare challenges in Haryana, advocating for cross-disciplinary research. The event concluded with a fervent call for democratizing healthcare systems and partnerships for climate action, reflecting the shared commitment to advancing global health standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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