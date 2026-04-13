Maternal Depression: A Predictor for Future Psychotic Symptoms in Offspring

A recent study has illuminated the alarming connection between maternal depression during late pregnancy and the development of psychotic symptoms in offspring later in life.

Researchers analyzed over two decades of data from 5,329 participants in the US Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, revealing significant patterns between parental depression and subsequent mental health issues in their adult children.

The Yale University-led study, published in JAMA Network Open, emphasizes the sensitive period of pregnancy and its correlation with offspring psychotic experiences, highlighting the need for increased attention to maternal mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)