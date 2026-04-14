Global Surge: India's Homeopathy Gains Momentum

India's homeopathy sector is rapidly gaining traction both domestically and globally. Experts attribute this growth to increased consumer confidence in "Made in India" medicines, fueled by quality assurance initiatives spearheaded by the government. The introduction of the AYUSH Premium Mark plays a pivotal role in certifying products that meet stringent international quality benchmarks.

Dr. Subhash Kaushik from the AYUSH Ministry emphasized that these certifications are transforming Indian homeopathy into a credible global entity. The combination of AYUSH Premium Mark and NABL accreditation ensures adherence to manufacturing standards aligned with WHO guidelines, instilling trust among practitioners and consumers worldwide.

Industry leaders like Adven Biotech CEO Adesh Sharma note a noticeable shift in market perception, with increased demand for quality-certified homeopathic solutions. This trend is paving the way for India to emerge as a reliable sourcing hub for homeopathic medicines, competing with established international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)