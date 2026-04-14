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Revolutionizing Healthcare Aid Delivery in Maharashtra

In the 2025-26 fiscal year, Maharashtra's Thane district efficiently distributed medical aid worth Rs 21.74 crore to 2,514 patients under the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund. Key reforms like decentralization and digital processes, along with strategic MoUs, significantly enhanced healthcare aid delivery to underprivileged patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:27 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare Aid Delivery in Maharashtra
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In Maharashtra's Thane district, the 2025-26 fiscal year saw medical aid worth Rs 21.74 crore distributed to 2,514 patients under the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Monday's official release credited significant structural reforms for the efficient aid distribution, citing the establishment of district offices, a completely paperless application process, and prompt request processing. The involvement of hospitals, charitable institutions, and donors through memoranda of understanding (MoU) and crowdfunding further bolstered these efforts.

A noteworthy achievement was an MoU between the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund Cell, BPCL Foundation, and Tata Memorial Centre, focusing CSR funds on childhood cancer treatment for underprivileged children. From April 2025 to March, over 40,776 patients across Maharashtra received more than Rs 333 crore in aid, with Thane district receiving Rs 21.74 crore for 2,514 beneficiaries, demonstrating effective decentralization and digital processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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