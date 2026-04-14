Revolutionizing Kidney Transplant: Robotic Surgery Premieres at SMRSC 2026

At the 3rd Global SSI Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2026 in New Delhi, a live robotic-assisted kidney donation surgery was successfully demonstrated, showcasing the advancements in surgical technologies. The conference ran from April 9 to 11, drawing over a thousand medical experts worldwide.

The procedure, a robotic left donor nephrectomy, was performed by Marengo Asia Hospitals' team led by Dr Ritesh Mongha and Dr Lokendra Yadav. The surgery involved the meticulous removal of a healthy donor's kidney for transplantation, emphasizing donor safety and precision.

Dr Mongha noted the procedure's complexity due to its need for high precision and minimal donor risk. The event highlighted the vital role of knowledge-sharing and the evolution of transplant surgery in India, aiming to boost the adoption of robotic-assisted techniques across medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)