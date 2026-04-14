Fire Erupts at Kazan Gunpowder Plant: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny
A fire erupted at a gunpowder plant in Kazan, Russia, injuring two. Local authorities confirmed that production continues and the fire was not due to external causes. The injured are receiving medical care and are not in danger, according to reports from Russian news agencies.
A fire broke out at a gunpowder production facility in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday, leaving two individuals injured, according to reports from the Interfax news agency. Despite the incident, authorities claim that production at the plant remains unaffected.
Local authorities clarified that the blaze was not triggered by any external actions, and reassured the public that safety protocols were being followed diligently. The integrity of the plant's operations has not been compromised, as cited by various Russian news outlets.
The injured parties are currently undergoing medical treatment, and their conditions are reported to be stable, with no immediate threats to their lives. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and ensure the continued safety of the plant's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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