Collateral Devastation: Medics Amidst Warfare

In southern Lebanon, two ambulances halted at Mayfadoun, aware of recent attacks on similar rescue vehicles by Israel. Entering a chaotic scene, medics encountered destroyed ambulances and wounded colleagues.

The strikes reflect Israel's broader campaign against suspected Hezbollah health facilities, causing significant losses among medical personnel. The Lebanese Health Ministry disputes such allegations.

Despite a brief ceasefire, substantial damage and loss in Lebanon's health infrastructure highlight ongoing tensions. Medical workers recall harrowing experiences, urging the international community to address these violations against non-combatants.