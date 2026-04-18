Collateral Devastation: Medics Amidst Warfare
Two ambulances were attacked near Mayfadoun, southern Lebanon, amid allegations of Israel targeting health facilities linked with Hezbollah. Despite a ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis marks continued hostility, with Lebanon's health sector burdened under repeated strikes leading to tragic paramedic casualties.
In southern Lebanon, two ambulances halted at Mayfadoun, aware of recent attacks on similar rescue vehicles by Israel. Entering a chaotic scene, medics encountered destroyed ambulances and wounded colleagues.
The strikes reflect Israel's broader campaign against suspected Hezbollah health facilities, causing significant losses among medical personnel. The Lebanese Health Ministry disputes such allegations.
Despite a brief ceasefire, substantial damage and loss in Lebanon's health infrastructure highlight ongoing tensions. Medical workers recall harrowing experiences, urging the international community to address these violations against non-combatants.
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- Lebanon
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- ambulance
- Hezbollah
- paramedics
- attacks
- healthcare
- ceasefire
- war
- strikes
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