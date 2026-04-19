The Mouthwash Conundrum: Balancing Oral Health and Cardiovascular Risks

Exeter, UK—Recent social media buzz has raised concerns over the potential connection between mouthwash use and heightened blood pressure and heart health risks. Videos claim that by eliminating beneficial oral bacteria, some mouthwashes may disrupt cardiovascular function.

The spotlight is on the nitrate-nitrite-nitric oxide pathway—oral bacteria convert dietary nitrate into nitrite, which the body further processes into nitric oxide. This compound is crucial in regulating blood pressure, muscle, and brain function.

Scientific studies indicate strong mouthwashes like chlorhexidine can indeed affect this pathway, increasing blood pressure. However, milder, over-the-counter mouthwashes typically do not pose the same risk, suggesting a complex relationship between oral hygiene products and heart health that requires further exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)