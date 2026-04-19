Tragedy Strikes: Snakebite Claims Young Life
An eight-year-old boy named Aljo died from a suspected snakebite at home near Kodaly. His brother Anjo is critically ill. Initially thought to be food poisoning, the incident turned fatal when a venomous snake, the common krait, was found in their room.
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old boy named Aljo tragically passed away from a suspected snakebite at his residence near Kodaly. Authorities confirmed the incident on Sunday, noting that Aljo's 10-year-old brother, Anjo, is in critical condition at a private healthcare facility.
The children were asleep beside their mother when the alarm was raised by Anjo, who experienced uneasiness and stomach pain around 5:30 a.m. Both brothers were discovered unconscious and rushed for medical assistance; however, Aljo could not be saved.
Initially, food poisoning was suspected, but further investigation revealed a snake present in their room, identified as a venomous species known locally as 'sankuvarayan'. The snake was captured by authorities, confirming the suspicion of a snakebite incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)