Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Food insecurity is increasingly becoming a public health and development crisis, not simply a problem of insufficient food. The World Health Organization's strategic framework on health and nutrition risks during food crises warns that hunger can trigger a chain reaction involving malnutrition, infectious disease, disrupted healthcare, declining household incomes and long-term losses in human development. Developed through WHO's Food Insecurity and Health Working Group with inputs from its health emergencies, nutrition, maternal and child health, sexual and reproductive health, regional and country teams, the framework calls on governments and development partners to intervene before conditions deteriorate into famine.

The scale of the challenge is significant. Maternal and child undernutrition accounts for more than 10% of the global disease burden, while undernutrition is associated with as much as 45% of preventable deaths among children under five. WHO also highlights the economic vulnerability surrounding food crises: the COVID-19 pandemic alone pushed an estimated 119 million to 124 million additional people into extreme poverty in 2020.

Hunger and disease create a dangerous cycle

WHO's central finding is that malnutrition and disease reinforce one another. Undernutrition weakens the immune system, leaving people, particularly children, more vulnerable to diarrhoea, pneumonia, measles and malaria. Infection can then worsen malnutrition by reducing appetite, limiting nutrient absorption and increasing the body's nutritional requirements.

The consequences can be deadly. Undernutrition is an underlying factor in around 60% of diarrhoeal deaths and approximately half of deaths from pneumonia and measles among children. WHO also reports that children with severe acute malnutrition are 11 times more likely to die than healthy children.

Measles is particularly dangerous in food-insecure communities, and vaccination coverage above 95% is needed to prevent outbreaks. Cholera risks rise when hunger overlaps with displacement, overcrowding, unsafe water and poor sanitation. Malaria can also produce high mortality when transmission is combined with food insecurity, particularly among young children and pregnant women.

Governments need to act before famine arrives

The framework's strongest policy message is that waiting for a famine declaration means waiting too long. WHO links health interventions to the five stages of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, ranging from Phase 1, None or Minimal, to Phase 5, Catastrophe or Famine.

Governments should strengthen surveillance, primary healthcare, nutrition programmes, vaccination, emergency stocks and financing mechanisms during the earlier phases. When conditions reach Phase 3, Crisis, health and nutrition services should expand rapidly through health facilities, mobile clinics and community outreach. At Phases 4 and 5, resources increasingly need to focus on immediate life-saving interventions.

Better information is critical. Governments need to monitor malnutrition, mortality, disease outbreaks, vaccination coverage, health-facility capacity and barriers preventing people from obtaining care. WHO recommends tools including EWARS, DHIS2, HeRAMS, community surveillance and geographic information systems.

Food crises also create financial barriers. Families may be forced to choose between buying food and paying for treatment. WHO therefore recommends measures such as waiving healthcare user fees, expanding mobile services and strengthening social protection for vulnerable households.

Economic costs extend far beyond emergency relief

The development impact of food insecurity can continue long after an emergency ends. Nutritional deficiencies during the first two years of life can damage physical and cognitive development, affecting children's education, future employment and productivity.

Existing diseases become harder to manage as well. People suffering from undernutrition have around twice the risk of developing tuberculosis and can experience poorer treatment outcomes. Food crises can interrupt HIV treatment, maternal healthcare and services for noncommunicable diseases. In conflict-affected settings, an estimated one in five people experiences a mental health condition.

For development partners, this strengthens the economic case for investing before emergencies escalate. Financing primary healthcare, nutrition, WASH, vaccination, community health workers, disease surveillance and social protection can reduce future humanitarian costs while protecting human capital.

WHO also warns that humanitarian financing is becoming increasingly constrained amid competing emergencies and donor fatigue. Governments seeking international support will therefore need stronger evidence, transparent reporting, realistic financing plans and measurable results.

Private sector can help build resilient systems

The framework also points to opportunities for private-sector participation. Food and health emergencies create demand for medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, nutritional products, digital health systems, telecommunications, laboratory equipment, transport, warehousing and supply-chain services.

WHO's PED/SAM 2020 emergency kit, for example, is designed to support about 50 children with severe acute malnutrition and medical complications and a paediatric ward of 10–15 beds for approximately three months. However, therapeutic foods, vaccines and some disease-specific medicines must be obtained separately, highlighting opportunities to improve local manufacturing, procurement, forecasting and last-mile delivery.

Businesses also face serious risks. Conflict can close transport routes, floods and droughts can damage infrastructure, and unpredictable humanitarian financing can disrupt demand. Companies operating in fragile markets therefore need stronger business-continuity plans, resilient supply chains and responsible partnerships with governments and humanitarian organizations.

WHO's broader recommendation is straightforward: food-crisis policy must shift from reacting to catastrophe to managing risk early. Governments, development institutions and businesses need to connect food security with health, nutrition, WASH, social protection and economic planning. The economic choice is increasingly clear: investing in prevention and resilient systems before a crisis escalates is likely to be far less costly than responding after hunger, disease and collapsing health services begin driving preventable deaths.