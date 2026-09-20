From Sharp Tools to Toxic Fumes: Thailand Tackles Serious Risks Facing Its Rubber Workers

Thailand's rubber industry supports livelihoods across plantations, processing facilities and connected supply chains, but the work can expose employees to hazards that turn an ordinary shift into a serious injury or lasting health problem. A new training initiative supported by the International Labour Organization is attempting to strengthen prevention by giving workers a more active role in identifying and controlling these risks.

Held on 17–18 September 2026, the two-day programme brought together 22 representatives from 10 workers' organizations across Thailand's rubber sector. Participants learned how to identify workplace hazards, assess the likelihood and severity of harm, report occupational accidents and diseases, and develop evidence-based safety policies.

The initiative is modest in scale, but it addresses a wider challenge: safety protections are not equally available across the rubber supply chain. Its success will depend on whether the knowledge gained by participants leads to safer equipment, stronger workplace systems and management action.

Hidden Dangers Across the Rubber Supply Chain

The hazards facing rubber workers vary according to where and how they work. Rubber tappers frequently handle sharp tools and may encounter chemicals, venomous animals and difficult environmental conditions. In processing facilities, employees can be exposed to machinery, hazardous substances and fumes capable of causing immediate or long-term health damage.

Workplace safety also extends beyond physical injuries. Violence, harassment, excessive stress and other psychosocial hazards are increasingly recognised as occupational health concerns. Addressing them requires employers and regulators to examine workplace culture and reporting mechanisms alongside protective equipment and technical controls.

An ILO assessment of Thailand's rubber supply chain identified significant weaknesses in safety management, particularly in upstream rubber tapping. Access to safety information, regular training and personal protective equipment remains limited in this part of the industry. Chemicals and fumes were identified as important risks further along the supply chain.

For Thailand, these weaknesses have consequences beyond individual workplaces. Injuries and occupational diseases can reduce household income, interrupt production, increase healthcare costs and weaken productivity. The burden can be especially severe for workers with limited savings, insurance or access to social protection.

Workers Move From Recipients to Safety Partners

The training placed worker participation at the centre of prevention. Participants practised recognising hazards, assessing the risks they create and selecting measures to eliminate or control them. They also examined occupational safety and health management systems and ways to improve cooperation between workers and employers.

Workplace visits allowed participants to apply the lessons in real settings. Participant Saman Pornprachathum said observing good safety practices directly made occupational safety and health easier to understand. He planned to share the knowledge with fellow representatives and his workplace safety committee.

This multiplier effect could expand the programme's influence beyond the 22 people who attended. Trained representatives can help colleagues recognise unsafe conditions, document problems and engage management before an accident occurs.

However, participation must be supported by credible workplace systems. Workers need reporting channels they trust, access to relevant information and protection against retaliation when raising concerns. Employers must respond by investigating reports and investing in practical controls. Training workers to detect hazards will have limited value if identified problems remain unresolved.

A Policy and Competitiveness Test for Thailand

For Thai policymakers, the programme demonstrates why occupational safety strategies must reflect differences across the rubber supply chain. Plantation workers, transporters and processing employees do not face identical risks and cannot be protected through a single standard checklist.

Authorities may need to strengthen inspections, improve accident and disease reporting and expand safety outreach to workplaces that are difficult to reach through conventional factory-based regulation. Coordination among labour, health, agriculture and industrial agencies will also be important because the risks cross administrative boundaries.

The initiative forms part of the ILO's Strengthening Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and Trade Readiness in Thailand Project, funded by Employment and Social Development Canada. It supports safe and healthy working environments as a fundamental principle and right at work, while contributing to the implementation of international labour standards, including ILO Conventions No. 155 and No. 187.

Stronger safety performance may also reinforce Thailand's position in markets where buyers and investors increasingly examine labour conditions across supply chains. Poor workplace protection can generate production interruptions, reputational risks and scrutiny from commercial partners. Conversely, credible prevention systems can support workforce stability and responsible sourcing.

Implementation Will Decide the Lasting Impact

Different stakeholders have clear interests in the programme's outcome. Workers could gain safer conditions and a stronger voice in workplace decisions. Employers may benefit from fewer accidents, lower absenteeism and more reliable production. Workers' organizations can use risk-assessment evidence in discussions with management, while international development partners can support training, technical assistance and institutional capacity.

The transition will nevertheless involve costs. Small producers and processors may struggle to finance personal protective equipment, safer machinery, ventilation improvements or repeated training. Government and development partners may need to provide practical guidance and targeted support, while ensuring that financial constraints do not become an excuse for unsafe employment.

The next step should be to track whether participants train additional representatives, conduct workplace assessments and secure corrective action from employers. Thailand will also need reliable data on injuries, occupational diseases, chemical exposure, access to protective equipment and management responses.

A two-day course cannot solve the sector's safety problems. But it can help establish a prevention model in which workers identify risks, employers act on evidence and regulators focus attention where protection is weakest. The ultimate test will not be the number of people trained, but whether fewer rubber workers are injured, exposed to harmful substances or left without a meaningful voice over their health and safety.